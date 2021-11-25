Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ChargePoint (CHPT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT):

11/23/2021 – ChargePoint is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – ChargePoint is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – ChargePoint is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – ChargePoint is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – ChargePoint is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE CHPT traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,926,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915,444. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.97) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,666.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 60,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,245,002.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

