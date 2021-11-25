Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RBGLY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,009.50.

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

