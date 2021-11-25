REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will post $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $9.39. REGENXBIO posted earnings per share of ($1.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 595.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to $5.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.97) to ($2.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover REGENXBIO.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,233 shares of company stock worth $2,295,699. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 28.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 36,370 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 205,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 25,925 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 294,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 59.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

RGNX stock opened at $33.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.