Regional REIT’s (RGL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

RGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of LON:RGL opened at GBX 91.30 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £470.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52. Regional REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 93.20 ($1.22).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.91%.

In other Regional REIT news, insider Frances Daley bought 70,309 shares of Regional REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £61,871.92 ($80,836.06).

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

