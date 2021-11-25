Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:REKR opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. Rekor Systems has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $25.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rekor Systems will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Alan Berman bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $534,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $57,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 87,000 shares of company stock worth $617,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arctis Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 2,322,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,599,000 after purchasing an additional 296,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,184,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,851,000 after purchasing an additional 250,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 4,532.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 820,340 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 35,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

