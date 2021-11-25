Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Down 5.8%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) was down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.26 and last traded at $32.30. Approximately 4,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 691,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,981. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.