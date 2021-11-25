Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $410,000 Stake in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sotherly Hotels were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37,850 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26,332 shares during the period. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOHO opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $40.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.03.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 71.07% and a negative net margin of 35.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

