Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in OrganiGram were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGI. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in OrganiGram by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in OrganiGram by 391.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 421,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 14.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $647.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.18.

OGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

