Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 555,600 Shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) by 74.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,232 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 555,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.28% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 178,455 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.07.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.