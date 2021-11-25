Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 66.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,056 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 8,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $561.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $248.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.90 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

In other United Fire Group news, Director George D. Milligan purchased 4,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $91,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,515.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $143,767.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

