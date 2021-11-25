Renew’s (RNWH) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Renew in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 725 ($9.47).

RNWH opened at GBX 800 ($10.45) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 792.65. The stock has a market cap of £629.45 million and a P/E ratio of 26.51. Renew has a 52 week low of GBX 410.25 ($5.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 889 ($11.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

