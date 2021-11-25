Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hamilton Thorne Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) – Pi Financial cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Hamilton Thorne stock opened at C$2.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$302.98 million and a P/E ratio of 86.00. Hamilton Thorne has a 52 week low of C$1.28 and a 52 week high of C$2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

