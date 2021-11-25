Reserve Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (RSV)

Reserve (CURRENCY:RSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Reserve coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC on exchanges. Reserve has a market cap of $28.86 million and approximately $103,302.00 worth of Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Reserve has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Reserve alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00247605 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00087539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Reserve Coin Profile

RSV is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2019. Reserve’s total supply is 28,850,667 coins. The Reddit community for Reserve is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Reserve’s official website is reserve.org . Reserve’s official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve and the Reserve Rights token are both mintable, burnable, ERC-20 tokens. The Reserve token will have a variable transfer fee, initially set to 0%.6 The Reserve Rights token helps keep Reserve backed at 100% and is involved in governance. The Reserve Manager is in charge of manipulating the supply of Reserve to keep its price stable at $1. Whenever the market price of Reserve falls below $1, the Reserve Manager will buy Reserves at the market price using Vault assets and burn them. These trades are executed through the Auctioneer with a maximum price and maximum quantity. In preparation for the self-custody version of their app, Reservewill be forking the RSV contract to add support for meta transactions. In conjunction with the addition of the Reserve Relayer, this will enable future app users to make on-chain RSV payments without the requirement of ether. This fork occured on July 20th. If you are an RSV holder, your funds are safe — exchanges and wallets will be updating to the new contract address. Metamask users will only need to add the new contract address. This has no effect on RSR, which is retaining the same contract address. “

Buying and Selling Reserve

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.