Reviewing TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD)

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM N/A N/A N/A FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF N/A N/A N/A

4.7% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TIM and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $3.35 billion 1.80 $357.68 million N/A N/A FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF $2.49 billion 0.01 -$191.00 million N/A N/A

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TIM and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 1 3 0 2.75 FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A

TIM presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.53%. Given TIM’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TIM is more favorable than FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF.

Summary

TIM beats FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

