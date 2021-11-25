Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.77.

NYSE:RVLV traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.74. 509,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,779. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.27. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,738,067.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,998,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 43,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $3,617,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,057,712 shares of company stock worth $72,006,701 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,828,000 after purchasing an additional 398,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 683,374 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,480,000 after buying an additional 89,384 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,365,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,113,000 after buying an additional 66,598 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

