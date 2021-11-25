Richard K. Prins Sells 5,000 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $106,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

