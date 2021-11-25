Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) EVP Sells $589,200.00 in Stock

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $117.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $120.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.54.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 152,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 197,406 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 100,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.