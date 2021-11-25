Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) EVP Sells $589,200.00 in Stock

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $117.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $120.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.54.
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 152,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 197,406 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 100,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.
RHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.
Robert Half International Company Profile
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
Further Reading: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.