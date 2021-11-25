Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $6.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.91. 988,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,384. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $120.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

