Robert W. Baird Increases TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $720.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $668.00 to $720.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $762.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $678.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $704.39.

Shares of TDG opened at $618.00 on Monday. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $517.37 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $634.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.09, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total value of $6,994,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock worth $47,099,865 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

