Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki Sells 27,140 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $3,727,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $30,622,500.00.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $124.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.18. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

