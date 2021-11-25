Roche’s (RHHVF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of RHHVF opened at $388.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.64. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $308.57 and a fifty-two week high of $411.44.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

