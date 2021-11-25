Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Shares of Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.28. Route1 shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 25,930 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.

About Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF)

Route1, Inc engages in the provision of data-centric business empowerment solutions. It offers data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization, and new technology and services. The firm serves the federal government, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, parking lot operators, and public safety industries.

