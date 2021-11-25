Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €11.25 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($12.78) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($13.75) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.00) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, E.On has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.80 ($13.41).

EOAN opened at €10.79 ($12.26) on Monday. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.27). The company has a 50 day moving average of €10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.60.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

