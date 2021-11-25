Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.95 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG opened at $93.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.81. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

