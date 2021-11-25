Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASA. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 72.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.5% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 68,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 130,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

