Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $22.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.1151 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

