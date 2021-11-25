Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $117.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.40.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $104.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $79.82 and a 1 year high of $108.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.69 and its 200-day moving average is $102.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 91,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

