Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 11,862 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 172.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLX opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLX shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

