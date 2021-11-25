Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Dr. Martens stock opened at GBX 387.40 ($5.06) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 388.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 429.16. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of GBX 355.60 ($4.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 521.60 ($6.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.13. The stock has a market cap of £3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.61.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

In other Dr. Martens news, insider Lynne Weedall purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 399 ($5.21) per share, for a total transaction of £15,960 ($20,851.84).

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.