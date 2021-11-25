Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of CBGPY stock opened at $35.99 on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.6292 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

