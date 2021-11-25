Royal Bank of Canada Sells 106,454 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 106,454 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of New Gold worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NGD. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in New Gold by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -149.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. On average, research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James set a $1.75 target price on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.21.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

