Royal Bank of Canada Trims Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Target Price to C$49.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $37.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.02.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

