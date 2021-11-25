Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.98 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $11.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.91. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.37 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.87.

TSE:RY opened at C$132.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$129.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$127.81. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$102.74 and a 52 week high of C$134.23. The firm has a market cap of C$188.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.44.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.20, for a total transaction of C$708,900.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$782,294.76. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total transaction of C$71,401.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$608,773.81. Insiders have sold a total of 17,053 shares of company stock worth $2,222,843 in the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

