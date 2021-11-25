Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $380.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) will announce sales of $380.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $382.52 million and the lowest is $378.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RYAN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 24.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYAN stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

