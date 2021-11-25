Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Given a C$0.37 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.37 target price on Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TSE SGLD opened at C$0.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.61. Sabre Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.30 million and a PE ratio of -6.36.

