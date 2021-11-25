Sadie Stern Sells 856 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sadie Stern sold 856 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.65, for a total transaction of $546,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $598.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $582.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.32. The company has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.45 and a beta of 0.73. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.01 and a 12 month high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 14.9% in the first quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

