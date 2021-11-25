Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAFRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Safran alerts:

OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Safran has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $38.35.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.