Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.22.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Saputo to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th.

SAP traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$30.02. 304,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,857. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.46. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$29.22 and a 52-week high of C$42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.44 billion and a PE ratio of 26.83.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.9131317 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

