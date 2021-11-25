Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STRC. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 51.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Sarcos Technology and Robotics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter worth approximately $10,566,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter worth approximately $714,000.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

