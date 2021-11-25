Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Buys 669 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $87.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.92.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

