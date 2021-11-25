Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after buying an additional 305,595 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,158,382,000 after acquiring an additional 539,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after acquiring an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after acquiring an additional 118,354 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

ORCL opened at $93.58 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.72. The company has a market capitalization of $256.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

