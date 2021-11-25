Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

NASDAQ:SRRK traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 125,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,353. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $955.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $171,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,199 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 396.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 371.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.