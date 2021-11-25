Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stake Increased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 43,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 30,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $56.64 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03.

