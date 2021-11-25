Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Trimmed by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,217,000 after buying an additional 836,782 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,720,000 after buying an additional 517,656 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,023,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,483,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,893,000 after buying an additional 206,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,160,000 after purchasing an additional 178,736 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $72.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.69 and a 12 month high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

