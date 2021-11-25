SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives $19.09 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.09.

A number of research firms have commented on SCPL. Zacks Investment Research raised SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCPL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. 483,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,979. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.27.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

