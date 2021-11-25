Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,059 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $32,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.04.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $554,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 376,329 shares of company stock worth $103,710,041 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $342.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of -177.45 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.40 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

