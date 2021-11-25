Scout Investments Inc. Sells 1,782 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $27,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $325.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.32. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $247.41 and a twelve month high of $334.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.06.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

