Scout Investments Inc. Takes $34.88 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 583,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,879,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.20% of CMS Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,582.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,412 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,915 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,450,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $65.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.22.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.