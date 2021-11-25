Security National Bank Has $7.94 Million Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Logitech International comprises about 2.0% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOGI. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 38.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.88.

NASDAQ LOGI traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $80.45. 554,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,915. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.07. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio is 17.50%.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.