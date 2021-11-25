Security National Bank Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,792,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833,980. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The firm has a market cap of $209.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.61 and its 200 day moving average is $113.90.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

